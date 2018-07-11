3 players who can replace Ronaldo at Madrid

Who will replace him?

After 9 glorious years, Cristiano Ronaldo era ended at Real Madrid. He will go down in the history of Madrid as arguably the greatest player of all time.

Ronaldo during his time at Madrid scored 450 goals in just 438 games and won 16 trophies including 4 Champions League and 2 La Liga titles. He has left a legacy that will almost be impossible to match by any other player.

He helped Madrid rise again and rule the footballing world. He signed for them when Madrid were going through a very tough time and their bitter rivals Barcelona were ruling the world. He not only helped them rise again but also helped them in surpassing them and conquering the club football again.

As he leaves Real Madrid, he leaves a void that will be impossible to fill. Madrid would need to act quickly to get a player who can minimize the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here we take a look at the players who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid.

#3 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Hazard to Madrid?

Eden Hazard's Chelsea future has been up in the air for a while now. While his current deal expires in 2019, there has been no talk of a renewal going on. Before the World Cup started Eden Hazard gave a statement which looked more like a come-and-get-me plea to Madrid saying that if Madrid want him, they know what to do.

Eden Hazard has had a great World Cup and is a world-class player. His numbers in terms of assists and goals aren't great but you will like to put that down to the fact that he plays in a very defensive system at Chelsea. He might not score as many as Ronaldo does but he surely is able to create a plethora of chances for his teammates as evident by his chance creation rate of 3 per 90 minutes in Premier League last season.

Eden Hazard is more than capable of becoming the leader of the attack at Real Madrid and could help Madrid maintain the level of recent success. He will fit right into Lopetegui's system as a left winger as Lopetegui likes to have wingers who can help in creating chances as seen with his stint at Spain. He will be the perfect addition as a winger and will be someone who Lopetegui will love to have to rely upon.

Not only that, out of all the possible options, Eden Hazard is the easiest for Madrid to get their hands on and also the cheapest considering he has just 1 year left on his current Chelsea contract and he could be lured considering Chelsea are not playing in Champions League next season.