Players who will rule the Ballon d'Or for the next few years

Avinash Choubey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
995   //    04 Aug 2018, 23:35 IST

Ballon d'Or ceremonies have been very monotonous for the last decade with either Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo winning the prestigious accolade. They have been running an unchallenged monopoly to claim themselves as the best players in the world. But as much as we hate to realize, there are not many years left in them and we need to look into the next generation of superstars who are going to dominate World football. Let's take a look at players who can take the baton from Ronaldo and Messi:

#1 Neymar

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Neymar in action for Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

If you ask any football fan about who is the third best football player in the World after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the majority of them will name this player.

During his teenage, he was the most sought footballer with all the top teams willing to sign him. When he came to FC Barcelona, he formed a deadly trio with Messi and Suarez. He is one of the most marketable athletes in the world and enjoys a huge following. In football terms, he is the costliest player in the world which speaks for his quality itself. He left FC Barcelona last season to become the main man at Paris Saint-Germain and challenge for Ballon d'Or.

If he shows a little bit of consistency and lives up to his talents, he may make a serious case for himself on the podium for the best player award.

#2 Eden Hazard

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Hazard was one of the best players of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia where he led his team to a third-place finish. He has been the best player for Chelsea since the last few years. The only hindrance in his way to being crowned as the best player in the world is the lack of trophies at Chelsea as compared to the clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. If Chelsea has a good season and Hazard plays well then we might see him lifting the award soon.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Neymar Mohamed Salah Ballon D'or
Contact Us Advertise with Us