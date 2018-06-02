Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Players whose value will increase post the World Cup

A brief list of five players whose transfer value will increase post the World Cup.

mukul mysore
ANALYST
02 Jun 2018
2.18K

England Media Access
Butland will not be short of suitors post World Cup

The FIFA World Cup fever has well and truly arrived. It's the time of the year when the scouts are on red-alert for players and are ready to break the bank to secure their services. A good tournament can result in fatter and deeper pockets while a bad one can halt the most promising of careers.

The World Cup is the ultimate platform for the players to showcase their talents. With plenty of clubs on the look-out for new talent, the youngsters are obligated to deliver in order to secure a healthy long-term contract. 

The current transfer market situation is such that a player's value increases by tenfolds after one good season. Just ask AS Monaco. However, there are a few promising talents who are ready to force clubs to break the bank once the tournament is finished. Here is a list of five such players, whose stocks might rise post the World Cup:

#1 Jack Butland

The shot-stopper has already become hot property courtesy of Stoke City's relegation from the Premier League this season. With the likely prospect of becoming England's first choice keeper for the tournament, Jack Butland has the opportunity of a lifetime. Placed in a relatively easier group, England will not face many hurdles till the round of 16 stage.

For the 'three lions' to progress deep into the tournament, Butland must put in a couple of peerless performances against the likes of Belgium and Germany. With a relatively inexperienced back-three of Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, and John Stones, big Jack will have plenty of shots coming his way. Having made a league-high 141 saves this season, he is more than capable of performing when the chips are against him.

Valued at 22 million (according to transfermarkt.com), Butland can double it if he can channel his inner Guillermo Ochoa or Michael McGovern.

Jordan Pickford had a good season but if Butland can impress in the coming weeks, he could be the first choice.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 England Football Morocco Football Jack Butland Hakim Ziyech Football Transfer News
