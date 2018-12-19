×
Playing football the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer way

shivam singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
762   //    19 Dec 2018, 19:53 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored for United in the famous 1999 Champions League finals
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored for United in the famous 1999 Champions League finals

Manchester United have announced their new caretaker manager as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 45-year-old is a familiar face for the United supporters, often regarded as the super sub under Sir Alex Ferguson, Solskjaer has always been the fan favourite player nicking in important goals for the side. He has won the league 6 times with United along with the famous champions league win in the 1998-1999 season(in which he scored).

Although he had an illustrious playing career with United, his time as a manager in England has been disappointing.

Managerial Career:


Molde:


Under Solskjaer Molde always played attractive football.
Under Solskjaer Molde always played attractive football.

Solskjaer started his career with Norwegian club Molde in the November of 2010. He led the club to a title win in 2011 and 2012. His side played attractive football and also hold the record for the most points won by a Norweigan side in a 30 match season.


Cardiff City:


Solskjaer's time at Cardiff City was troublesome.
Solskjaer's time at Cardiff City was troublesome.

Due to his impressive performance in Norway Solskjaer earned him a call for the manager job at Cardiff City. Solskjaer's didn't have the best of time at Cardiff City, guiding the team to only 3 wins from 18 games, which resulted in the relegation of the side to the 2nd tier of English football. He was sacked at the start of the following season as the string of poor performances continued.


Return to Molde:

Following his sacking at Cardiff City, he returned to Norway in 2015. Even though his side finished runners-up in Eliteserien(Norway's top flight), Molde performed exceptionally in Europa league. He guided the side to the round of 32 where they lost to eventual winners Sevilla.

Brand of Play:

Solskjaer is credited to play an attractive and offensive style of football. His preferred style of formation has been primarily 4-3-3 or 4-4-2.

Solskjaer's believes in giving youth products ample number of chances (perhaps inspired by SAF), so don't be surprised if you see a number of fresh faces in the matchday squad.

His side usually consists of 3 midfielders; one is in a holding position and other two in a more free role. This style of play is certainly what suits both Fred and Pogba.

The fullbacks are the players who provide his side with the width and hence we can see Valencia and Young in prominent roles under Solskjaer.

Solskjaer's team tend to perform well in Europe. Last season Molde topped the Europa League group ahead of Ajax, Celtic and Fernabahce. This season Molde were defeated barely by Zenit in the Europa League qualifiers(4-3 on aggregate).


Solskjaer would love to relive the glory days at Old Trafford.
Solskjaer would love to relive the glory days at Old Trafford.

Conclusion:

Solskjaer brings an exciting brand of football to United with a strong emphasis on youth and fantastic European Night performances. Manchester United fans have all the reasons in the world to feel excited about their favourite subs return as a manager.

Maybe he can produce a sublime performance in these later stages of the season like he did as a player for United!

shivam singh
CONTRIBUTOR
