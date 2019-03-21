×
“Playing for Real Madrid will be a dream”- Pogba drops hint of a possible Manchester United exit

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
21 Mar 2019, 03:26 IST

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

What is the story?

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba has admitted playing for “Real Madrid will be a dream” and fuels the speculations of a possible Manchester United exit.

The French midfielder spoke out about the Los Blancos in a press conference in France ahead of their EURO 2020 qualifiers against Moldova.

In case you didn’t know….

The Manchester United starlet is having a stellar of a season after the early struggle under the management of José Mourinho. Since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the World Cup winner with France has found his old Juventus touch. He has netted a staggering amount of nine goals under the guidance of Solskjær and helped the Red Devils reach top-four contention in Premier League.

Pogba has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu previously. Back in his Juventus days, it almost seemed like a move to Madrid was only a matter of time for this extremely talented midfielder. Instead, Pogba chose to have a reunion with his former club and signed for the Red Devils in the summer of 2016.

The heart of the matter…

The 26-year-old midfielder declared his admiration for Zidane and Real Madrid at a press conference with the France national team on Wednesday.

“Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world."

"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.”

"For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy." Pogba said.

What’s Next?

Few days earlier, it was reported that Zidane has got a huge transfer budget to bring “New Galacticos” to Madrid this summer and it will be fascinating to see whether Pogba will eventually become one of the “New Galacticos” in near future or if he will build his own legacy in the famous red shirt of Manchester.

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
