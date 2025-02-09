Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Liverpool: Liverpool player ratings as plucky Plymouth stun youthful Reds | FA Cup 2024-25

Ryan Hardie’s penalty helped Plymouth Argyle secure a famous 1-0 win over Liverpool in their FA Cup fourth-round match at Home Park on Sunday, February 9.

Bottom of the Championship Plymouth did not seem overawed by their Premier League-topping opponents and held their own in the first half. Chances were at a premium as both defenses remained resolute and half time arrived with both sides goalless.

The home side took a shock lead eight minutes into the second half through Hardie, who scored from the spot after Harvey Elliott’s handball. This set in motion an impressive rearguard action from Miron Muslic’s men, who protected their slender lead by putting their bodies on the line.

A late flurry from the visitors saw some desperate last-ditch defending from the Plymouth defenders and a couple of stunning saves from goalkeeper Conor Hazard. Try as they might, Liverpool’s largely second-string attack could not find the equaliser, and the final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations all over Home Park.

On that note, here are the Liverpool player ratings from a memorable fourth-round FA Cup tie:

Caoimhin Kelleher: 5/10

Kelleher proved himself to be a capable deputy for Allison once again with an assured display. Unfortunate with the penalty, the Irishman made one smart save to keep his side in the game. In fact, deep in injury time, he even managed to get a header on target as Liverpool searched desperately for an equalizer.

James McConnell: 6/10

McConnell showcased his versatility as he started the game at right-back before moving into central midfield after Gomez’s exit. The youngster created the most chances (3) in the game and looked like one of Liverpool’s most promising goal threats.

Jarell Quansah: 6/10

Quansah put in another excellent performance, looking composed on the ball and strong in the tackle. He maintained a passing accuracy of 91 percent with just over 100 passes attempted.

Joe Gomez: N.A.

Gomez's outing was cut short by injury after just 11 minutes.

Named Liverpool skipper for this game, Gomez's outing was unfortunately cut short by an injury just 11 minutes in.

Konstantinos Tsimikas: 5/10

Tsimikas was tireless running up and down Liverpool’s left flank and served as a great out-ball for his side. While he would have wished for more end-product in front of goal, his defensive display included five clearances and six recoveries.

Harvey Elliott: 4/10

Elliott (#19) conceded the penalty that led to Plymouth's goal.

Elliott looked to be Liverpool’s creator-in-chief from his midfield role but could not make much of an impact. The 21-year-old gave away the penalty that Plymouth scored from and ended the game as a makeshift right-back as his side threw on attacking options from the bench.

Wataru Endo: 6/10

On his 32nd birthday, the experienced Endo replaced Gomez at centre-back with minimal fuss and put in an excellent performance. He completed the most passes (98) in the game and also made seven clearances.

Trey Nyoni: 6/10

Nyoni was extremely tidy in the heart of Liverpool’s midfield, keeping the ball moving quickly and efficiently. He maintained a pass accuracy of 95 percent, also making five recoveries.

The young Englishman had received a booking in the 18th minute but escaped further caution until he was replaced in the 76th minute.

Federico Chiesa: 4/10

Chiesa looked off the pace for most of the game, struggling to get joy out of Plymouth's resolute defence. He looked more threatening after moving to the left wing late in the game but the Italian completed just one of his 10 attempted dribbles and failed to offer much in an attacking sense.

Diogo Jota: 4/10

Jota struggled to get involved in the game as Plymouth’s three-at-the-back formation nullified Liverpool’s attack well. The Portuguese international had just 31 touches but came close to scoring with his only shot in the game.

Luis Diaz: 4/10

Like Chiesa on the opposite flank, Diaz also struggled to make his mark on the game against Plymouth’s well-organised defence. The Colombian found himself in some good positions but failed to make the most of the meagre opportunities that came his way.

Substitutes:

Isaac Mabaya: 5/10

A bizarre Liverpool debut for the 20-year-old Mabaya, who replaced Gomez in the 11th minute and slotted in at right-back. The youngster looked composed in defence but rarely got forward.

Mabaya picked up a needless booking late in the first half for kicking the ball away and was taken off in the 58th minute for Nunez as Liverpool chased the game.

Darwin Nunez: 5/10

On for the final half-hour or so, Nunez was characteristically all-action, throwing himself wholeheartedly into the action. His late header was spectacularly saved right on the goal line by Plymouth’s goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Trent Kone-Doherty: 5/10

The 18-year-old made his Liverpool debut with a 14-minute cameo in the second half but could not make much of an impact on proceedings.

