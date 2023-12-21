Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

The action continues in round 23 of the EFL Championship as Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City lock horns at Home Park on Saturday.

Having scraped a 2-1 victory in August’s reverse fixture, Wayne Rooney’s men will head into the weekend looking to complete the double over the hosts.

Plymouth Argyle returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out 10-man Rotherham United 3-2 on home turf.

Prior to that, Steven Schumacher’s side were on a two-match winless run, losing 4-0 at Leicester City on December 9, four days before holding out for a goalless draw away to QPR.

With last weekend’s result, Plymouth have won three consecutive home games and are unbeaten in their last five matches at Home Park, claiming 13 points from a possible 15 since late October.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a narrow 3-2 loss against league leaders Leicester City.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a dogged Cardiff City side on December 13 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 26 points from 22 matches, Birmingham City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Saturday’s hosts.

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Birmingham City have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins in the last 42 meetings between the sides.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up just nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Birmingham are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 games against Schumacher’s men, claiming nine wins and one draw since September 1994.

Plymouth have won all but one of their last five home matches, with a 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough on November 4 being the exception.

Birmingham City currently hold the division’s fourth-worst record on the road, having picked up just seven points in their 11 away matches so far.

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City Prediction

Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City are currently level on points in the bottom half of the table and we anticipate a cagey affair, with both sides taking a cautious approach to the game.

Plymouth have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we fancy them seeing off Birmingham, who have struggled for results away from home this season.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Birmingham City

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Plymouth to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in three of their last four encounters since April 2009)