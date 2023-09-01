Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Plymouth Argyle welcome Blackburn Rovers to Home Park for an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Crystal Palace at home in the EFL Cup. The Pilgrims had a two-goal lead by the 58th minute, but Jean-Philippe Matete's hat-trick helped Palace progress to the third round.

The Devon outfit will turn their focus back to the league, where they lost 2-1 at Birmingham City in their last outing. The defeat left them in 16th spot, having garnered four points from as many games.

Blackburn, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Harrogate with an 8-0 away bashing in the League Cup. John Buckley scored a brace and provided an assist in the rout.

In their last league game, Blackburn won 1-0 at Watford to climb to ninth in the standings with seven points.

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 40 times. Plymouth lead 20-19.

This will be their first clash since February 2018 when Plymouth claimed a 2-0 home win in League One.

Blackburn are unbeaten in five away Championship games (two wins).

Plymouth have conceded an average of 9.76 corners per game this season, the most in the Championship.

Five of Blackburn's six competitive games this season have produced at least three goals.

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Plymouth were rampant in League One last season, breaking the 100-point mark to gain promotion. They started life in the Championship brightly but have since come crashing down.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold but will look to wrap up a run of three straight away games in a week with as many wins. However, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Plymouth 2-2 Blackburn

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners