Plymouth Argyle vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Plymouth Argyle and Burnley square off at Home Park on Wednesday. Scott Parker’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against the hosts and will be looking to extend their recent dominance in this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle continued to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Championship table as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

The Pilgrims have now failed to taste victory in 13 straight league games, losing seven and claiming six draws — a run that has seen them plunge to the bottom of the standings.

Plymouth's underwhelming campaign has been in no small part due to their defensive vulnerability as they have conceded 55 goals in their 27 matches, 10 more than any other side in the division.

On the other hand, Burnley held their own last Friday when they played out a goalless draw against fellow title-chasers Sunderland at Turf Moor.

Parker’s side have now gone 15 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming nine wins and six draws since November’s 1-0 loss against Millwall.

With 53 points from 27 matches, Burnley are currently third in the Championship standings, three points adrift of league leaders Leeds United.

Plymouth Argyle vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides, Burnley boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four games against the Pilgrims, claiming three wins and one draw since August 2008.

Plymouth have failed to win their last six home matches, losing twice and claiming four draws since a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth on November 5.

Burnley have won all but one of their last seven away games in all competitions, with a goalless draw against Middlesbrough on December 29 being the exception.

Plymouth Argyle vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley will be excited to take on a Plymouth Argyle side who are currently languishing at the bottom of the table. Parker's men head into the midweek clash as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Burnley

Plymouth Argyle vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Burnley’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of the visitors’ last 10 outings)

