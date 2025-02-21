Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Plymouth Argyle play host to Cardiff City at Home Park in round 34 of the EFL Championship on Saturday. Both sides are currently separated by three points at the bottom end of the table and will be looking to get one over the other in their battle for survival.

Maksym Talovierov came up trumps for Plymouth Argyle as he struck in the 70th minute to hand them a 1-1 draw in their bottom-of-the-table clash against Luton Town last Saturday.

This followed a 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 15, a result which saw their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

After two games on the road, Plymouth now return to Home Park, where they have won their last three matches, including a shock 1-0 victory over Premier League leader Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on February 9.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City failed to pull clear of the danger zone last time out as they needed a 90th-minute strike from Yousef Salech to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bristol City on home turf.

The Bluebirds have now gone without victory in their last three league matches on the spin — losing twice and claiming one draw — having gone unbeaten in the seven games preceding this run.

With 32 points from 32 matches, Cardiff City are currently 20th in the EFL Champions standings, three points and three places above this weekend’s hosts.

Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Cardiff City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Cardiff City have won just one of their 16 Championship away matches this season while losing seven and claiming eight draws so far.

Plymouth have won their last three home matches and are unbeaten in six of their last eight across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since December 21.

Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City Prediction

With just three points separating Plymouth and Cardiff in the race against the drop, we anticipate a thrilling contest at Home Park as both sides look to get one over the other and pull clear of the danger zone.

The Pilgrims have put together a solid run of results on home turf of late and we are backing them to come out on top in this relegation three-pointer.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Cardiff City

Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Plymouth to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Cardiff’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the visitors’ last six outings)

