Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

The action continues in round 28 of the EFL Championship as Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City square off at the Home Park Stadium on Saturday. The two sides played out a pulsating 2-2 draw when they locked horns on Boxing Day and will look to pip one another this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle continue to struggle for results in the Championship as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Ian Foster’s side have now gone five consecutive league matches without a win, picking up four draws and losing once since a 3-2 victory over Rotherham United on December 16.

With 30 points from 27 matches, Plymouth are currently 19th in the EFL Championship table but could move level with 15th-placed Swansea City with all three points on Saturday.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since the turn of the year as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Leeds United last time out. This followed a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday on January 6 which saw their FA Cup campaign come to an end in the third round.

With 37 points from 27 matches, Cardiff are currently 13th in the league standings, three points behind sixth-placed Coventry City in the final playoff spot.

Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Cardiff City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up 18 wins since their first meeting in September 1930, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Cardiff City have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions while losing three and picking up one draw since December.

Plymouth Argyle are unbeaten in eight consecutive home games, claiming five wins and three draws since a 3-1 defeat to Swansea on October 7.

Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City Prediction

While Plymouth have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks, they return home where they are currently on a fine run of form. Cardiff City appear to have run out of steam so we fancy Foster’s men to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Cardiff City

Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Plymouth to win

Tip 2: First to score - Plymouth (Cardiff have conceded the opening goal in seven of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in six of Plymouth’s last seven outings)