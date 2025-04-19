Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Plymouth Argyle will host Coventry City at the Home Park on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured a turbulent campaign and now require a herculean effort in their final three games to avoid the drop as they sit rock-bottom in the Championship with 40 points.

Ad

They suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat away at Middlesbrough last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a much-needed point on the road before team captain Joe Edwards gave away a penalty in additional time, which Boro duly converted.

Coventry City are in a battle of their own, with the promotion playoffs race likely to go down to the wire. They picked up a 2-0 win over fellow playoff contenders West Bromwich Albion in their game on Friday afternoon, with Jack Rudoni opening the scoring for the Sky Blues early in the first half before Matt Grimes doubled their advantage early in the second.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit sixth in the league table, are only three points safe in the playoff spots and cannot afford to let up just yet.

Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Plymouth and Coventry. The home side have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer, with their other 12 contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2009.

The Pilgrims have by far the worst defensive record in the English second-tier this season, with a goal concession tally of 84.

Ad

Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Prediction

Plymouth have lost two of their last three games and have won just three of their last 13. They have, however, beaten Norwich City and Sheffield United in their last two home games and will be keen to replicate a similar showing here.

Coventry, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last three matches after losing three of their previous four. They have been disappointing on the road of late, but should have enough in the tank to win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Coventry City

Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More