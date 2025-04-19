Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Plymouth Argyle will host Coventry City at the Home Park on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured a turbulent campaign and now require a herculean effort in their final three games to avoid the drop as they sit rock-bottom in the Championship with 40 points.
They suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat away at Middlesbrough last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a much-needed point on the road before team captain Joe Edwards gave away a penalty in additional time, which Boro duly converted.
Coventry City are in a battle of their own, with the promotion playoffs race likely to go down to the wire. They picked up a 2-0 win over fellow playoff contenders West Bromwich Albion in their game on Friday afternoon, with Jack Rudoni opening the scoring for the Sky Blues early in the first half before Matt Grimes doubled their advantage early in the second.
The visitors, who sit sixth in the league table, are only three points safe in the playoff spots and cannot afford to let up just yet.
Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 65 meetings between Plymouth and Coventry. The home side have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer, with their other 12 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2009.
- The Pilgrims have by far the worst defensive record in the English second-tier this season, with a goal concession tally of 84.
Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Prediction
Plymouth have lost two of their last three games and have won just three of their last 13. They have, however, beaten Norwich City and Sheffield United in their last two home games and will be keen to replicate a similar showing here.
Coventry, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last three matches after losing three of their previous four. They have been disappointing on the road of late, but should have enough in the tank to win this one.
Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Coventry City
Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)