Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City square off at Home Park on Wednesday.

Ian Foster’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last eight home matches in the league and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Plymouth Argyle suffered consecutive defeats for the first time since October as they were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

This followed a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Leeds United in the FA Cup on February 6 which saw their six-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Plymouth have picked up 36 points from their 30 Championship games to sit 15th in the league table, level on points with Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, Coventry City moved into the playoff places last time out when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Millwall on home turf.

Mark Robins’ side have now gone unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 matches across all competitions — claiming five draws and nine wins — a run which has seen them reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With 47 points from 31 matches, Coventry are currently sixth in the league table, only above seventh-placed Sunderland on goal difference.

Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Plymouth Argyle hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 28 of the last 63 meetings between the two teams.

Coventry City have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Plymouth Argyle, claiming four wins and one draw since December 2009.

Plymouth are unbeaten in their last eight Championship home matches, claiming five wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss against Swansea City on October 7.

Coventry have lost just one of their last six away matches in all competitions while picking up three wins and two draws since mid-December.

Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Prediction

Plymouth Argyle have suffered a drop-off in form of late and will be looking to find their feet on Wednesday.

However, Coventry head into the game as the more in-form side and we see them claiming a narrow victory at Home Park.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Coventry City

Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of Coventry’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the Sky Blues’ last 10 outings)