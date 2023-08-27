Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2023

Plymouth Argyle will host Crystal Palace at the Home Park on Tuesday in the second round of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late after an overall bright start to life in the English second tier. They were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City in their last league outing and had looked set to be headed toward a draw following Ryan Hardie's hour-mark leveler before seeing their opponents score a late winner.

Plymouth Argyle beat League One outfit Leyton Orient 2-0 in the previous round of the League Cup and will be looking to give a good account of themselves when they face Premier League opposition this week.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Premier League so far this season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, finding themselves a goal down before Joachim Andersen poked home a second-half leveler to record his first goal in a year and cap a fine performance.

Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Plymouth and Palace. The home side have won 20 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Championship clash back in 2010 which the Eagles won 1-0.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Palace have been knocked out at this stage of the Carabao Cup in three of their last four seasons.

Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Plymouth are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their three games prior. They were beaten 2-1 by Southampton in their last home game, ending a five-game winning streak at the Home Park and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Palace are on a run of consecutive winless outings and have won just two of their last seven competitive matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Crystal Palace

Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)