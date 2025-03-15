Plymouth Argyle vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025 

Plymouth Argyle host Derby County at Home Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday in a clash of two relegation-battling sides.

With 33 points from 37 games, Plymouth are rock-bottom in the standings, having won only seven times all campaign, including a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth in their latest encounter.

Goals from Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie in either half saw Plymouth 2-0 up before Adil Aouchiche pulled one back for Portsmouth. Matthew Sorinola saw red for the Greens in the 86th minute.

It was Plymouth's first away win of the league season, and they will be buoyed to continue in the same vein as they take on another struggling team.

Derby are only two points better off Plymouth, in 22nd, and have shown signs of improvement lately. The Rams have won their last two Championship outings, overcoming Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City.

Plymouth Argyle vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 clashes between the two sides, with Derby winning 25 and losing 15.

Derby last beat Plymouth in August 2009, a 2-1 home win in the Championship.

Plymouth and Derby drew their last game 1-1 in November, ending Plymouth's three-game winning run in the fixture.

The Rams last won at Home Park in February 2009 under Nigel Clough, a 3-0 victory.

The Pilgrims have kept one clean sheet in 12 home matches across competitions, with that coming against Liverpool in a stunning 1-0 FA Cup upset in February

Derby are winless in 10 away league games, last enduring a longer winless run (13 games) between August 2019 and January 2020.

Plymouth Argyle vs Derby County Prediction

It's a clash of two struggling teams in the relegation zone fighting for survival as the season heads to a close. The Rams seem like favourites, as their form has improved lately, and they boast a decent head-to-head record in recent clashes, too. Expect a close encounter, with Derby to eventually prevail.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-2 Derby

Plymouth Argyle vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Derby

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

