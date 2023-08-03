Plymouth Argyle vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023 

Plymouth Argyle host Huddersfield Town at the Home Park on Saturday (August 5) in their 2023-24 EFL Championship opener.

For the first time since the 2009-10 season, the Pilgrims are in the second tier of English football, having gained promotion after winning League One last season. Steven Schumacher's side accrued 101 points from 46 games in the third division, finishing three points clear at the top to earn automatic promotion.

It was an impressive campaign, winning 31 games and losing only seven times, boasting the second-best attacking record with 82 goals.

Plymouth prepared for their Championship return by engaging in six friendlies, also keeping themselves busy in the transfer market with five signings, including Lewis Gibson from Everton.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield avoided relegation by nine points last season. It was a turbulent campaign, picking up 14 wins in 46 games and change four managers.

Neil Warnock's side had a promising pre-season, going five games unbeaten and winning four as they prepared for the new season. In the ongoing summer transfer window, Huddersfield were relatively quiet, with only Chris Maxwell signed. The Welshman left Blackpool as free agent.

Plymouth Argyle vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 53rd clash between the two sides. Their last six encounters have seen them alternate between a win and a defeat.

Their last 12 meetings have had decisive results.

Plymouth have begun three of their last four EFL campaigns with a win.

Huddersfield have lost their opening game in eight of the last 11 seasons.

Huddersfield's Neil Warnock has won 12 of his 18 league games as manager against Plymouth.

Plymouth Argyle vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Plymouth begin a new chapter in the EFL Championship, but as it's their first second-tier game in 13 years, the Pilgrims could take some time to get used to their new surroundings. Huddersfield could inflict on them an opening-day loss.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-2 Huddersfield

Plymouth Argyle vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Huddersfield

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes