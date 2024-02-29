Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Plymouth Argyle will host Ipswich Town at the Home Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the English second tier this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They picked up a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last time out, with Matthew Sorinola and Ryan Hardie getting on the scoresheet in the first half to hand the Tractor Boys a well-deserved three points on the road.

Plymouth Argyle sit 15th in the league table with 40 points picked so far. They are five points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap even further on Saturday.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations in the Championship this season and have their sights set on promotion. They beat Birmingham City 3-1 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson, who recorded his fifth goal involvement in as many games.

The visitors sit third in the Championship standings with 72 points from 34 matches and will be looking to continue their strong run of form this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 meetings between Plymouth and Ipswich. The home side have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Ipswich are the second-highest-scoring side in the English Championship this season with a goal tally of 68.

Eight of Plymouth's 10 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Plymouth's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost three of their last four games at the Home Park and could struggle here.

Ipswich are on a four-game winning streak after winning just two of their 11 games prior. They have lost just one of their last six away matches and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Ipswich Town

Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)