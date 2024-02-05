Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2024

Leeds United visit the Home Park on Tuesday to face Plymouth Argyle in their fourth round FA Cup replay as the sides compete to reach the round of 16.

In their earlier clash on 27 January, Leeds and Plymouth drew 1-1 at Elland Road. Jaidon Anthony put the Whites in front after 31 minutes, but Adam Randall equalized for the Pilgrims midway through the second half.

Leeds were the better side in the game, with 18 shots, of which eight were on target, and they held 67% possession too, but weren't clinical enough to make their dominance count.

At the weekend, Daniel Farke's side overcame Bristol City 1-0 in the Championship, courtesy of a second-half goal from Wilfried Gnonto. The victory will add some momentum under their belt ahead of their FA Cup decider.

Interestingly, Plymouth also emerged 1-0 victors last Saturday, with Morgan Whittaker scoring the only goal of the game in the 18th minute to down Swansea City.

However, the sides are miles apart on the Championship table, with Leeds in third place with 60 points from 30 games, whereas Plymouth are down in 15th with 36 points from 29 games.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 previous clashes between the sides, with Leeds United winning on 20 occasions over Plymouth Argyle and losing just 10 times.

Plymouth's last win over Leeds came in April 1989; since then Leeds have gone 10 games without a defeat against them in the fixture.

In their two clashes this season, Leeds beat Plymouth 2-1 at home in the Championship in November 2023, before the sides played out a 1-1 draw in Plymouth last month in their FA Cup tie.

Plymouth are looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Leeds won all three away games to Plymouth in the 21st century.

Patrick Bamford have been involved in six goals in his last five FA Cup appearances for Leeds, scoring or assisting a goal every 41 minutes across those matches.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United have a good record away at Plymouth and they are in better form too. The Whites should be able to make up for their missed chances in the first clash with a win here.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes