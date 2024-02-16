Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United lock horns at Home Park on Saturday.

Ian Foster’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their previous nine games against the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Plymouth Argyle were left disappointed on Wednesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Coventry City after conceding a 96th-minute equaliser in front of their home supporters.

Foster’s side have now failed to win their last three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory at Swansea City on February 3.

Plymouth have lost 12 of their 31 Championship matches so far while claiming nine wins and 10 draws to collect 37 points and sit 15th in the league table.

Leeds United, meanwhile, continued their pursuit of an automatic return to the Premier League as they hammered Swansea City 4-0 last Tuesday.

Daniel Farke’s men have now won four games on the bounce in all competitions, including a 4-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on February 6.

With 66 points from 32 matches, Leeds are currently second in the Championship table, two points above third-placed Southampton just outside the automatic promotion places.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Leeds United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Plymouth Argyle, claiming eight wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in April 1989.

Plymouth have not lost their last nine Championship home matches, picking up five wins and four draws since October’s 3-1 loss against Swansea.

Leeds are currently on a run of five consecutive away wins, scoring 19 goals and keeping four clean sheets since the turn of the year.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Prediction

While Plymouth have been rock solid at home in recent weeks, they are in for a tough 90 minutes this weekend as they take on a high-flying Leeds United side. Farke’s men secured a 5-2 aggregate win against Plymouth in their FA Cup fourth-round clash a few weeks ago and we fancy them to come away with the desired result once again.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)