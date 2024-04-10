Plymouth Argyle vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2024 

Plymouth Argyle will host Leicester City at Home Park on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league of late but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as the regular season approaches its end. They played out a 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers in their last match, profiting from a late own goal from their opponents to pick up the sole point on home turf.

Plymouth Argyle sit 20th in the table with 45 points. They are three points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Leicester City, meanwhile, are enduring a sluggish finish to their Championship campaign but remain on course for automatic promotion. They were beaten 1-0 by Millwall in their game on Tuesday, failing to create enough noteworthy chances to alter the result despite dominating possession throughout the match.

The visitors remain atop the Championship standings with 88 points and will be looking to get their campaign back on track on Friday.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Plymouth and Leicester. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won 20 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture picking up two wins and a draw.

The home team are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The Foxes are the second-highest-scoring side in the English Championship this season with a goal tally of 79.

Plymouth have conceded 66 goals in the English second-tier this season. Only Huddersfield Town (69) and last-placed Rotherham United (82) have conceded more.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leicester City Prediction

Plymouth are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings although they have won just one of their last eight games. They are without a win in their last eight home games and have a mountain to climb this weekend to end that streak.

Leicester's latest result ended a run of consecutive victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost their last three away matches but should snap that streak against weaker opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leicester City

Plymouth Argyle vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)