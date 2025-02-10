Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Plymouth Argyle will host Millwall at Home Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts are high on confidence coming off their historic win over Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Plymouth picked up only their fifth league win of the season with a late 2-1 comeback victory over West Brom in their last league outing. The hosts, who are currently at the bottom of the league table, have picked up back-to-back wins for the first time since August 2023 and will hope to make it a turning point in what has been an abysmal season.

Millwall are in 14th place, 10 places and 15 points clear of Wednesday's hosts and have won four consecutive games including last weekend's FA Cup win over Leeds United. The visitors defeated QPR 2-1 in their last league outing and could move within two points of a promotion playoffs spot with another win this midweek.

Trending

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 82 previous occasions going into Wednesday's matchup. Plymouth have won 25 of those matches, and 27 have ended in draws while Millwall have won the remaining 30.

The hosts are winless in the last 11 editions of this fixture, drawing just four and failing to score in seven of those matches.

The visitors have been in fine goalscoring form in recent editions of this fixture, scoring an impressive 13 goals across the last six.

The Pilgrims have by far the worst defensive record in the English second division and the second-worst offensive record with 63 goals conceded and only 29 scored after 30 games played.

Only Plymouth (29) and Stoke City (28) have scored fewer than Millwall’s 30 league goals so far. The visitors have, however, conceded fewer goals (27) than every other side in the division except the top three (Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley).

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Prediction

The Pilgrims are understandably high on confidence following recent results but will need to repeat their performance in the domestic cup to get all three points against a side closing in on the top half of the table.

The Lions have more quality than their midweek opponents and are also in much better form. They have been solid on the road of late and should win this one.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Millwall

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Millwall to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just two of the Lions' last seven away matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback