Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Plymouth Argyle play host to Millwall at Home Park on Tuesday.

Steven Schumacher’s men have lost each of the last three meetings between the sides and will be looking to end this poor run.

Plymouth Argyle were denied successive wins for the first time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City on Saturday.

This followed an emphatic 6-2 victory over Norwich City on September 23 which brought their two-game losing streak to an end.

Schumacher’s side now return home, where they have won three of their four league games this season, with a 2-1 loss to Southampton on August 19 being the exception.

Meanwhile, Millwall continued to struggle for results as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Swansea City at the weekend.

Gary Rowett’s men have now failed to win four of their last five matches, with a 3-0 victory over Rotherham United on September 20 being the exception.

With 11 points from nine matches, Millwall are currently 15th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Tuesday’s hosts.

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Millwall boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up two fewer wins since their first meeting in January 1907, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Millwall are currently on a three-game winning streak against Plymouth and are unbeaten in their last eight clashes, claiming four wins and four draws since a 3-0 loss in December 1997.

Rowett’s men are winless in four of their last five matches, losing twice and picking up two draws since the start of September.

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Prediction

Plymouth and Millwall have both endured a slow start to the season and are currently level on 11 points in mid-table. The hosts did well to force a share of the spoils against Hull City at the weekend and we see them playing out another stalemate in this one.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Millwall

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Plymouth’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last seven outings)