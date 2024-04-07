Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024

Plymouth Argyle will host Queens Park Rangers at the Home Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late and are currently fighting for survival, prompting the dismissal of head coach Ian Forster after just three months in charge. The club's director of football Neil Dewsnip has now been named as interim manager, with the Englishman leading the Pilgrims to a 1-0 victory over last-placed Rotherham United on Saturday featuring a first-half strike from Bali Mumba.

Plymouth Argyle sit 19th in the league table with 44 points from 41 games. They are two points and two places behind their midweek opponents in the table and will leapfrog them with a win on Tuesday.

Queens Park Rangers have also had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as the regular season approaches its end. They were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their last match and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Plymouth and QPR. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times.

There have been eight draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 13 games in this fixture.

The Hoops have picked up just two clean sheets in their last eight games.

Plymouth have conceded 65 goals in the English second-tier this season. Only Blackburn Rovers (66) and the now-relegated Rotherham United (82) have conceded more.

Seven of QPR's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Plymouth's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will now look to build on that this week. They have, however, lost their last five home games and could struggle here.

QPR, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to put out a response on Tuesday. They have won three of their last four games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Queens Park Rangers

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four league matchups)