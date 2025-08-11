Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Plymouth Argyle and Queen Park Rangers kick off their 2025-26 League Cup campaign when they lock horns at Home Park on Tuesday. The Pilgrims have failed to win their last four games against the visitors since a narrow 3-2 victory in the EFL Cup opening round back in 2020 and will be looking to end this poor run.

Plymouth Argyle were condemned to a second consecutive league defeat last Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 by Bolton Wanderers in their League One clash.

Having suffered relegation from the Championship last season, Tom Cleverley’s men failed to mark their return to the English third tier on a high as they fell to a 3-1 home loss at the hands of 10-man Barnsley on August 2.

Plymouth now turn their focus to the EFL Cup, where they will be looking to surpass their first-round exit from last season, when they were beaten 2-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

As for Queens Park Rangers, they were involved in a 1-1 stalemate with Preston North End in their EFL Championship curtain-raiser at the Loftus Road Stadium last weekend.

This followed a decent run of results in pre-season, where Julien Stephan’s men won just two of their six warm-up matches while losing twice and claiming two draws.

QPR made it all the way to the third round of the EFL Cup last season before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat against Premier League side Crystal Palace on home turf.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 54 meetings between the sides, Plymouth Argyle boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Plymouth are on a four-game winless run against QPR, losing once and claiming three draws, and have managed just one victory from their last nine meetings since December 2008.

QPR are unbeaten in six of their last eight competitive games, picking up three wins and three draws since the start of April.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Plymouth Argyle have endured a stuttering start to the new campaign and will need to be at their best against an opposing side who are unbeaten in eight of their last nine meetings.

Queens Park Rangers are slight favourites on paper, and we fancy them to extend their recent dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - QPR to win

Tip 2: First to score - QPR (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Plymouth)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine meetings between the two teams)

