Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Seeking to make it three home wins on the bounce, Plymouth Argyle welcome Rotherham United to Home Park in round 22 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Leam Richardson’s men, on the other hand, will be looking to end their nine-game winless run and leave the bottom of the league standings.

Despite going a man down inside the opening half-hour, Plymouth Argyle held firm to see out a goalless draw away to Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

However, Steven Schumacher’s side have now failed to win three of their last four matches and are without an away win across all competitions this season.

With 23 points from 18 matches, Plymouth Argyle are currently 18th in the EFL Championship table, just three points above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United failed to stop the rot in midweek when they suffered a 2-0 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Richardson’s men have now gone nine straight matches without a win, losing five and claiming four draws since a 2-0 victory over Coventry City on October 15.

With just 13 points from 24 matches, Rotherham United are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table, below 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference.

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides, Plymouth Argyle hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Plymouth Argyle are unbeaten in their last four home matches, picking up three wins and one draw since suffering successive defeats against Millwall and Swansea City back in October.

Like Plymouth, Rotherham United are without an EFL Championship away win this season, losing eight and claiming two draws in their 10 matches so far.

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United Prediction

Despite their recent struggles, Plymouth Argyle will be backing themselves against a Rotherham United side who have stumbled into the new season.

Schumacher’s men have been rock-solid at Home Park in recent weeks and we predict they will claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Rotherham United

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Plymouth Argyle to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last eight clashes)