Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Plymouth Argyle will welcome third-placed Sheffield United to Home Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Plymouth are at the bottom of the standings with 37 points, three fewer than 23rd-placed Luton Town. Sheffield have dropped to third place in the league table, though they trail league leaders Leeds United by just two points.

The hosts have won just one of their last four league outings and fell to a 3-0 away loss to Swansea on Wednesday. They failed to score for the second time in three games.

The visitors have seen a drop in form, and after a five-game unbeaten streak in March, they have suffered back-to-back defeats. They lost 1-0 at home to Millwall on Tuesday, failing to score for the second match on the spin.

Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 48 times in all competitions. Sheffield have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 23 wins. Plymouth have gotten the better of their northern rivals 15 times, and 10 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time after roughly four years in the reverse fixture in December, and Sheffield registered a 2-0 home win, extending their winning streak against Plymouth to five games.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Plymouth Argyle have won eight of their 41 league games thus far, with seven of these wins registered at home.

Sheffield United have won six of their last seven away games in the Championship, keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have won just two of their 11 Championship meetings against Sheffield.

No team have conceded more goals in the Championship this season than the hosts (81).

Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield United Prediction

The Pilgrims have won just two of their last 11 games in all competitions, with one of them registered at home against Norwich last week. They have won three of their last six home games in the Championship while suffering two losses.

Brendan Galloway and Maksym Talovierov are long-term absentees for Miron Muslić. Jordan Houghton started from the bench against Swansea and might get the nod to start.

The Blades have suffered back-to-back 2-0 losses and will look to return to goal-scoring ways here. They are on an eight-game unbeaten streak against the hosts, recording seven wins while keeping five clean sheets.

Harry Souttar, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Oliver Arblaster are out for the season, while Tom Davies is expected back for this match, and Harry Clarke is a doubt.

Considering Sheffield's dominance in this fixture, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Sheffield United

Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

