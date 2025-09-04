Plymouth Argyle vs Stockport County Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Plymouth Argyle will host Stockport County at Home Park on Saturday night in the seventh round of the 2025-26 EFL League One campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get a result and push higher up the league table after what has been a terrible start to the season.
Plymouth suffered a 4-0 thrashing from division leaders Cardiff City in their last league outing to mark their fifth loss from the first six games of the season and see them drop to 21st place on the league table. Newly hired manager Tom Cleverley has struggled to get wins since taking over during the summer and will be desperate to see his team turn things around soon to avoid back-to-back relegations.
Stockport County, on the other hand, sit in eighth place despite dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic last weekend and will be keen to get a result that could move them into the promotion playoff spots by the end of the weekend. The visitors narrowly missed out on promotion last season when they got eliminated in the playoffs by Leyton Orient and will hope to make another push for a top-six finish this season.
Plymouth Argyle vs Stockport County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on 19 previous occasions going into Saturday's matchup. Plymouth have won 13 of those matches, and three have ended in draws while Stockport County have won the remaining six.
- This weekend will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 2003-04 League One season.
- Plymouth finished last season with the worst defensive record in the English second tier and currently have the joint-worst defensive record in the third tier with 13 goals conceded after only six games played.
- Stockport have scored 10 goals and conceded seven in the opening six games of the season.
Plymouth Argyle vs Stockport County Prediction
Both sides are fairly evenly matched going into Wednesday's match but the Pilgrims will need to be at their rarely seen best to get all three points against the visitors.
The Hatters will fancy their chances of getting a result against a struggling side and will focus on exploiting the hosts' defensive lapses.
Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Stockport County
Plymouth Argyle vs Stockport County Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Stockport County to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)