Plymouth Argyle vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

The EFL Championship continues in midweek as Plymouth Argyle take on West Bromwich Albion at Home Park on Tuesday.

Carlos Corberan’s men have failed to win their four games on the road since mid-December and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Plymouth Argyle failed to find their feet as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday.

Ian Foster’s side have now gone four back-to-back games without a win, claiming one draw and losing three since a 1-0 victory over Swansea City on February 3.

With 37 points from 32 matches, Plymouth are currently 16th in the Championship table, level on points with 17th-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion were sent crashing back down to earth at the weekend as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Southampton at the Hawthorns.

Prior to that, Corberan’s men were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and one draw since the start of February.

With 52 points from 32 matches, West Brom are currently fifth in the league table, just one point above Norwich City just outside the playoff places.

Plymouth Argyle vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, West Bromwich Albion boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last seven games against Foster‘s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 5-2 loss in April 1993.

Plymouth have lost just one of their last 10 Championship home games while claiming five wins and four draws since late October.

West Brom are without a win in four consecutive games on their travels, picking up one draw and losing three since a 2-0 victory at Rotherham United on December 12.

Plymouth Argyle vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Plymouth Argyle have suffered a slump in form of late and will head into Tuesday’s clash in search of a pick-me-up.

However, West Brom are on a dominant run against Foster’s men and we see the visitors scrapping all three points at Home Park.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Plymouth Argyle vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Brom to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Plymouth’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five outings)