Plymouth vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Plymouth Argyle host Leeds United in the final round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two teams are in opposite halves of the points table.

Ad

Daniel Farke's Leeds are coming off a 4-0 home win over Bristol City on Monday. Ao Tanaka gave them a half-time lead before Wilfried Gnonto doubled their advantage 10 minutes into the second period. Largie Ramazani's late brace was the icing on the cake.

Having already confirmed Premier League promotion, the Whites - with a fifth straight win - lead the standings with 97 points from 45 games, winning 28, ahead of second-placed Burnley on goal difference. A win will confirm a league triumph for Farke's side unless Burnley win by an improbable 14-goal margin.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Miron Muslic's Plymouth are fresh off a 2-1 win at Preston North End last weekend. Mustapha Bundu and Callum Wright put them 2-0 ahead after 75 minutes. Emil Riis Jakobsen pulled one back in the 90th minute, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

Despite their second straight win, Muslic's side are 23rd in the standings, with 46 points from 45 games, winning 11. Their drop to the third division is almost sealed unless they beat the league leaders by 14 goals and many other results go their way.

Ad

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Plymouth-Leeds Championship clash at Home Park:

Plymouth vs Leeds United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 44 meetings across competitions, Leeds lead Plymouth 23-10, including a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in January.

Plymouth are winless in 13 games across competitions against Leeds, losing 10, including the last three.

The Pilgrims have won their last three home games - all in the Championship - after losing the preceding two.

Leeds have won their last two road outings - all in the Championship - without conceding.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: W-W-L-W-L; Leeds: W-W-W-W-W

Ad

Plymouth vs Leeds United prediction

The two teams have had markedly contrasting campaigns. While Plymouth are almost certain to endure the drop - even with a win - Leeds are on the cusp of winning the Championship.

Moreover, the league leaders have absolutely dominated Plymouth in head-to-head meetings, winning nine of their last 11 league clashes - including the last five. The run includes four straight league wins at Home Park.

Ad

The Pilgrims' late-season resurgence might have come too late to keep them in the division. Considering Leeds' dominance in the fixture, expect the Whites to take a comfortable win and potentially seal the title.

Prediction: Plymouth 0-2 Leeds United

Plymouth vs Leeds United betting tips

Tip-1: Leeds to win

Tip-2: Leeds to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last last three games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More