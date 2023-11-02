Plymouth vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Plymouth will welcome Middlesbrough to Home Park for an EFL Championship matchday 15 fixture on Saturday (November 4th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Ipswich Town. They took the lead through Morgan Whittaker's seventh-minute worldie but Bali Mumba's own goal on the stroke of halftime ensured that both sides went into the break level. Goerge Hirst and Marcus Harness scored second-half goals to render Joe Edwards' injury-time goal a mere consolation strike.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, defeated League One side Exeter City with a 3-2 comeback away victory in the EFL Cup round-of-16 on Tuesday. Ryan Trevitt scored a brace for the hosts while Morgan Rogers, Sam Silvera, and Emmanuel Lath all found the back of the net to help Boro book a quarterfinal date with Port Vale.

Michael Carrick's side will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to Stoke City.

The loss saw them drop to 10th place in the league having garnered 20 points from 14 games. Plymouth are 19th with 15 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Plymouth vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first clash since April 2010 when Middlesbrough claimed a 2-0 away win.

Boro's defeat to Stoke City ended their seven-game winning run in all competitions.

Plymouth are one of just two sides in the bottom half of the table with a positive goal difference.

Middlesbrough have not lost an away game against Plymouth since 1973.

Boro have kept just three clean sheets in 14 league games.

Plymouth vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Plymouth have made a decent start to what is their first season in the Championship in 13 years. The Pilgrims have a six-point cushion on the bottom three, with their home form playing a key role in this return.

Middlesbrough, for their part, rebounded from their disappointing defeat last week to qualify for the EFL Cup quarterfinal. The North Yorkshire outfit are making their second trip to Devon in a matter of four days and will be aiming for all three points.

The visitors have a defensive vulnerability that could be capitalized on but we are backing Middlesbrough to leave with all three points.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-3 Middlesbrough

Plymouth vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Middlesbrough to score over 1.5 goals