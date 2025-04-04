Plymouth vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Plymouth Argyle take on Norwich City on matchday 40 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Miron Muslic's Plymouth are coming off a goalless stalemate at Watford last weekend. The Pilgrims were rather fortuitous to return home with a point after they were dominated in possession (28%-72%) and had fewer shots on goal (7-17).

Nevertheless, Watford's profligacy up front meant that Muslic's side picked up a valuable point. Nevertheless, with 34 points from 39 games, they are six points away from safety with time running out to stay in the second division.

Meanwhile, Johannes Hoff Thorup's Norwich are fresh off a 1-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Just when it seemed that a goalless draw would ensue, Josh Sargent's 92nd-minute strike ensued all three points for the Canaries.

Snapping a four-game losing streak - losing the last two - Thorup's side moved up to 10th in the points table, with 52 points from 39 games, winning 13.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Plymouth-Norwich Championship contest at Home Park:

Plymouth vs Norwich City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 67 meetings across competitions, Plymouth lead Norwich 29-24 but have lost their last two clashes, both in the Championship.

Norwich have won five of their last six meetings - all in the Championship - against the Pilgrims.

Plymouth have two wins and as many defeats in their last five home games across competitions.

Norwich have won once in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: D-L-W-L-L; Norwich W-L-L-D-D

Plymouth vs Norwich City prediction

The two sides have had markedly different campaigns. While Norwich remain in contention for one of the promotion play-off places, Plymouth appear destined for the drop after an abysmal season.

In terms of head-to-head, the Canaries trail overall but have had the Pilgrim's number in recent meetings. Having scored six times in the reverse fixture, Norwich will look to score 10 times in the league against the same opponent in a season for the first time since doing so against Millwall in the 2014-15 campaign.

With two wins in their last nine league games, Plymouth need a miracle of sorts to stay afloat. Expect Norwich to continue their dominance in the fixture and complete the double.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-3 Norwich City

Plymouth vs Norwich City betting tips

Tip-1: Norwich to win

Tip-2: Norwich to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Eight of their last nine meetings have had at least three goals.)

