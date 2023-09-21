Plymouth vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Plymouth Argyle will welcome Norwich City to Home Park for an EFL Championship matchday eight clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 away thrashing at the hands of Bristol City in midweek. Samuel Bell, Matthew James, Mark Sykes and Harry Cornick all found the back of the net to inspire the Robins to victory.

Norwich City, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Leicester City on home turf. Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring from the spot on the stroke of halftime, while Kasey McAteer made sure of the result with three minutes to go.

The loss saw the Canaries drop to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 13 points from seven games. Plymouth sit in 18th spot with seven points to show for their efforts in seven games.

Plymouth vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 64 occasions in the past. Plymouth Argyle have 28 wins to their name and Norwich City were victorious in 22 previous games, while 14 fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be the two sides' first meeting since March 2009 when Norwich City claimed a 1-0 home win en route to their relegation.

Plymouth have conceded four goals in the opening 10 minutes of league games this season, the joint-most so far.

Plymouth's last six games in all competitions have produced at least three goals, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Norwich City's last five competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Plymouth have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, losing five games in this sequence.

Plymouth vs Norwich City Prediction

Plymouth's have had a relatively stable start to life on their return to the Championship and currently hold a four-point advantage over the bottom three.

Norwich City have lost momentum in recent weeks but still remain in playoff contention. The Canaries will be keen to avoid a third loss in four games as this could hamper their promotion aspirations.

We are backing Daniel Farke's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-2 Norwich City

Plymouth vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Norwich City to score over 1.5 goals