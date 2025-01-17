Plymouth vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January, 2025

Plymouth lock horns with QPR in the 27th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the points table.

Miron Muslic's Plymouth are coming off a 1-1 home draw with newly promoted Oxford United on Tuesday. Will Vaulks' 44th-minute opener for Oxford was cancelled out by Rami al Hajj 18 minutes into the second period as a share of the spoils ensued.

Despite playing out a third straight stalemate, the Pilgrims remain dead-bottom in the standings, with 24 points from 26 games, winning five. However, 23rd-placed Luton Town - who have lost their last three games - are just a point in front.

Trending

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' QPR are fresh off a 6-2 defeat at reigning Championship holders Leceister City in their FA Cup opener last week. The Hoops made it 1-1 after 18 minutes and trailed 3-2 at the break before running out of steam in the second period.

In their previous Championship outing, QPR beat Luton Town 2-1 at home, with their second straight win putting them 13th in the points table, with 32 points from 26 games, winning seven.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Plymouth-QPR Championship clash at Home Park:

Plymouth vs QPR head-to-head stats and key numbers

Plymouth lead QPR 25-18 in 53 meetings across competitions, with their last clash - in the Championship at QPR in August 2024 - ending in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams have won once each in their last five meetings - all in the Championship - drawing the last three.

Plymouth are winless in five home games - all in the Championship - losing twice.

QPR are winless in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: D-W-D-D-L; QPR: L-W-W-D-L

Plymouth vs QPR prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going this season, especially Plymouth, who occupy the wooden spoon despite a recent upturn in form.

Plymouth enjoy a slender head-to-head advantage in the fixture and have lost just once in their last 14 league meetings with QPR, winning four. However, most of their recent meetings - including their last three - have ended in stalemates.

The Hoops, though, have been one of the form teams in the league since December, garnering 17 points in eight games, the most in the competition after leaders Leeds (18). So, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-2 QPR

Plymouth vs QPR betting tips

Tip-1: QPR to win

Tip-2: QPR to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in their last seven games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback