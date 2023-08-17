Plymouth vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2023

Fourth-placed Plymouth will welcome sixth-placed Southampton to the Home Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, continuing their form from the previous season, as they won the EFL League One to gain promotion to the second tier. After a 3-1 home win over Huddersfield in their campaign opener, they were held to a goalless draw by Watford last week.

The visitors, too, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign. They defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in their campaign opener and played a 4-4 draw against Norwich City at home last week. Che Adams scored his second goal in as many games while Adam Armstrong bagged a brace from the penalty spot, including an injury-time equalizer.

Plymouth vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Southern English rivals have squared off 92 times in all competitions and will meet for the first time since their League One meeting in 2011. The hosts have a narrow 34-32 lead in wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

The visitors came out on top in the League One meeting in 2011, which was their first win over the hosts since 2006.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Both teams have four points from two league outings and the hosts are in fourth place in the league table, two places above the visitors, only on goal difference.

The visitors have the joint-best attacking record in the competition, scoring six goals in two games, although they have conceded five goals in that period as well.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against the hosts.

Plymouth vs Southampton Prediction

The Pilgrims have won 11 of their last 12 home games in all competitions and will look to continue that form in this match. They have kept four clean sheets in their last five meetings against the visitors, though they suffered a defeat in their last home game in 2011.

The Saints have kicked off their campaign on a positive note, scoring six goals in just two games. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last five games, including friendlies, and might struggle here.

Considering the home advantage for Plymouth, a defeat for them seems unlikely but the visitors have been in good form at the moment and should be able to take home a point from the game.

Prediction: Plymouth 2-2 Southampton

Plymouth vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Armstrong to score or assist any time - Yes