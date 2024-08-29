Plymouth vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August, 2024

Plymouth lock horns with Stoke City on matchday four of the Championship on Saturday (August 31). The two teams are perched in the bottom half of the standings.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth are coming off a 2-0 loss at Watford in the EFL Cup second round in midweek, with Mileta Rajovic scoring in each half. Before that, the Pilgrims had drawn 1-1 at QPR, with Morgan Whittaker cancelling out Michael Frey's early opener for the hosts.

The draw left Rooney's side winless in three games - losing two - and 21st in the standings.

Meanwhile, Steven Schumacher's Stoke have hardly fared much better but are coming off a 5-0 EFL Cup second-round win at Middlesbrough in midweek, with four of thoes goals at the Riverside coming after the break.

Trending

The Potters, though, tasted defeat in their previous Championship outing, losing 2-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion, with all three goals coming before the interval. The defeat leaves them 17th in the standings with three points.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, match prediction and betting tips for the Plymouth-Stoke Championship clash at Home Park:

Plymouth vs Stoke City head-to-head and key stats

In 43 games across competitions, Stoke lead Plymouth 20-10, including a 3-0 home win in the Championship in April.

Stoke have two wins in their last seven meetings across competitions with Plymouth, losing once.

Plymouth are unbeaten in five competitive home games, winning three.

Stoke have won twice in their last five road outings, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: L-D-D-W-L ; Stoke: W-L-L-W-W

Plymouth vs Stoke City prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming starts to the season, especially Plymouth, who are winless in three league games under their new boss. Stoke, though, will be high on confidence after progressing to the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Potters, though, haven't had consecutive league wins over Plymouth since 1987 and have lost their last two Championship outings this campaign, making it a tricky game to call. Rooney's side haven't lost a home league game to Stoke in nine meetings since May 1987.

Considering that, expect another stalemate, with the two sides having drawn four of their last seven meetings.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-1 Stoke City

Plymouth vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Plymouth to keep a clean sheet: No (The Pilgrims haven't kept one in three games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last six games have produced at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback