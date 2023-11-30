Plymouth vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 19 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Coventry City in midweek. Haji Wright's controversial 75th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Stoke City, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat away to QPR in a game that saw them reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute. Lydon Dykes scored a brace for the Rs, while Chris Willock made sure of the victory in injury time.

The defeat saw the Potters drop to 17th spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 18 games. Plymouth are two points worse off in 20th place.

Plymouth vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 41 occasions in the past. Stoke City have 19 wins to their name, 13 games were drawn while Plymouth were victorious in nine previous games.

This will be their first meeting since December 2007 when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have ended in a stalemate.

This is Stoke City's lowest haul of points after 18 games in the last four seasons (21 points).

Stoke City have conceded the opening goal in eight of their 10 away games in all competitions this season.

All five of Plymouth's league victories this term have come in front of their fans.

Five of Stoke City's last six league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Plymouth vs Stoke City Prediction

Plymouth were left incensed by referee Davies' decision to award Haji Wright's goal after the ball appeared to have gone out of play in the build-up. Manager Steven Schumacher will have to dust his players off and they will relish a return to Home Park where they have performed significantly better than on their travels.

Stoke City became the first visiting side to lose to QPR on Tuesday, with that defeat leaving them eerily close to the dropzone. Alex Neil's side have been regular relegation battlers since their return to the Championship and more of the same appears to be on the cards this season.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-1 Stoke City

Plymouth vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals