Plymouth vs Sutton United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

Plymouth will play host to Sutton United at Home Park in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Plymouth vs Sutton United Preview

The two sides are meeting each other for the first time as Plymouth kick off their campaign in this edition of the FA Cup. The hosts, who were knocked out in the first round of the previous edition, are hoping to progress beyond the third round this time. However, the team have been struggling of late in the Championship.

The Pilgrims have managed one win in their last seven matches, drawing four times and losing twice. They sit 18th in the Championship table after 26 games played. They are expected to make the most of their home advantage against Sutton United. Plymouth are undefeated in their last six outings at Home Park.

The visitors have maintained a steady progress in this edition, defeating fifth-tier side AFC Fylde 2-1 in the first round. Sutton United subsequently crushed Horsham (seventh-tier) 3-0 to book their place in the third round. In the previous edition, they were bundled out by six-tier side Farnborough 2-0 in the first round.

The Us finished 14th out of 24 teams in League Two last season, but appear to be faring worse this term. They sit above the floor in the 23rd spot and are relegation threatened. They have recorded four wins in 25 matches alongside six draws and 16 defeats. On the road, they boast one win in five trips but the momentum is on their side in the FA Cup.

Plymouth vs Sutton United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Plymouth have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home matches.

Plymouth have scored 12 goals and conceded 12 in their last five matches.

Plymouth’s best FA Cup performance remains a semi-final finish in the 1983–84 edition.

Sutton United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Plymouth have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while Sutton United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Plymouth vs Sutton United Prediction

Morgan Whittaker is expected to spearhead Plymouth’s campaign. He sits second in the Championship’s goal chart with 13 goals. Ryan Hardie has been influential as well with eight goals to his name.

Sutton United will be facing their strongest opponent thus far in the competition – a second-tier team. A major test that could make or break the visitors.

Plymouth are favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Plymouth 3-1 Sutton United

Plymouth vs Sutton United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Plymouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Plymouth to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sutton United to score - Yes