Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pochettino reveals what Hugo Lloris said after his arrest for drunk-driving

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
292   //    14 Sep 2018, 11:31 IST

Tottenham Hotspur FC Training Session and Press Conference
Mauricio Pochettino and Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris won't be driving for 20 months after getting his license suspended. Well, that's what happens when you drive under the influence of alcohol and get caught. The World Cup winner drove his Porche Panamera past a red light and was swerving towards parked cars whilst going at 15 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Subsequent tests revealed that Hugo Lloris had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his system. He pleaded guilty and received a fine of £50,000 and also received a ban from driving for 20 months.

As is often the case, the tabloids blew it up and Lloris came under great pressure. Mauricio Pochettino, however, came out and revealed that he will not be stripping Lloris of the captaincy. He went on to add that Lloris is ready to accept the consequences regardless.

Now, Pochettino has come out and further clarified his stance on the issue and has also revealed what Lloris' response was to the incident.

"He apologised to everyone. The staff, the club, the fans, us, and he said that 'any decision that you take gaffer or the club I think is fair'."
"Of course we have a conversation and he explained what happened.
"He pleaded guilty and that is it. Like a man you need to recognise your mistake and then look the situation can be or not that the problem was that he was guilty and he made a mistake."

Pochettino believes that the incident will not affect Lloris' future on a personal level as the goalkeeper seems keen to learn from his mistakes.

"He is a man and he is very conscious about what happened and of course you can not remove, but he has the capacity to move on and to learn and be focused on playing football. I have no doubt about that," he said.
"He already knew in the moment that it was a big mistake. Of course all men and women can make a mistake. Of course it's lucky there was no consequence. That is important."
"And of course now it is a massive lesson for him, a life lesson. Because he is a clever he learn and now he is going to move on."

Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool tomorrow at Wembley.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris Mauricio Pochettino
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Opinion: Reason why Tottenham Hotspur must punish Hugo...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Hugo Lloris arrested for Drunk Driving 3 days...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Goalkeeper gives big update on...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur: Is 2018/19 their season?
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino reveals what Lucas Moura changed in...
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino reveals who is responsible for...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Tottenham will win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho storms out of post-match...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur would be unstoppable this...
RELATED STORY
United vs. Spurs: Team News, Injuries, Suspensions and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us