Pochettino reveals what Hugo Lloris said after his arrest for drunk-driving

Mauricio Pochettino and Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris won't be driving for 20 months after getting his license suspended. Well, that's what happens when you drive under the influence of alcohol and get caught. The World Cup winner drove his Porche Panamera past a red light and was swerving towards parked cars whilst going at 15 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Subsequent tests revealed that Hugo Lloris had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his system. He pleaded guilty and received a fine of £50,000 and also received a ban from driving for 20 months.

As is often the case, the tabloids blew it up and Lloris came under great pressure. Mauricio Pochettino, however, came out and revealed that he will not be stripping Lloris of the captaincy. He went on to add that Lloris is ready to accept the consequences regardless.

Now, Pochettino has come out and further clarified his stance on the issue and has also revealed what Lloris' response was to the incident.

"He apologised to everyone. The staff, the club, the fans, us, and he said that 'any decision that you take gaffer or the club I think is fair'."

"Of course we have a conversation and he explained what happened.

"He pleaded guilty and that is it. Like a man you need to recognise your mistake and then look the situation can be or not that the problem was that he was guilty and he made a mistake."

Pochettino believes that the incident will not affect Lloris' future on a personal level as the goalkeeper seems keen to learn from his mistakes.

"He is a man and he is very conscious about what happened and of course you can not remove, but he has the capacity to move on and to learn and be focused on playing football. I have no doubt about that," he said.

"He already knew in the moment that it was a big mistake. Of course all men and women can make a mistake. Of course it's lucky there was no consequence. That is important."

"And of course now it is a massive lesson for him, a life lesson. Because he is a clever he learn and now he is going to move on."

Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool tomorrow at Wembley.