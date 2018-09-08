Pogba did this on social media and Manchester United fans are loving every bit of it

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.97K // 08 Sep 2018, 21:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pogba has give some relief to fans speculating his departure.

What's the story?

Paul Pogba's speculative future is certainly a big concern for Manchester United fans, but, lately, he has given them a moment to cheer, though off the field.

The Red Devils' new captain has taken social media by storm after 'liking' a comment trolling United's arch-rivals, Liverpool, on Instagram.

In case you didn't know..

Liverpool have made a sizzling start to their title challenge after claiming four wins out of four. Optimism is infectious in the red-half of Merseyside as fans finally believe that this is their season. However, the club's painfully long title drought is still something that is mocked, frequently, by their rivals.

Pogba isn't the first United player to take a dig at the Reds' expense as United alumni including Gary Neville and Patrice Evra have also, previously, stolen the headlines for teasing the Anfield club and their lack of trophies over the past seasons.

Putting Liverpool aside, there was heavy transfer speculation mounting around Pogba with Spanish heavyweights, Barcelona, showing keen interest in acquiring his services. Also, his unstable relationship with United Boss Jose Mourinho has already come under the spotlight several times as one of the factors for his intention to leave.

Just days ago, the French international refused to commit his future to his club, in the process, suggesting that a potential move away from Manchester is possible. This series of events surely has unsettled the Man United fanbase.

The heart of the matter

World Cup winner, Paul Pogba, recently posted a photo on Instagram in which he stood next to fellow Frenchmen, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé, and told his fans to "caption this". This prompted his followers to come up with their wildest guesses, and one of them was particularly hilarious.

One of the midfielder's followers saw the chance and made a comment trolling Liverpool for their 28-year-long league title drought. But, what really drew the admiration of United fans is the Frenchman liking that very comment.

The Midfield Magician liking the fan's jibe clearly suggests that he doesn't think Liverpool will dethrone Manchester City this season and firmly believes in his team's chances better.

What's next?

As of now, Liverpool sits at the top of the table with all the twelve points from twelve, and following a stunning transfer window, it would be unreasonable not to consider them as firm title contenders.

On the contrary, Manchester United lag behind in the title race after two back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham. To add to their problems, the uncertain future of the club remains a big concern as both Mourinho and Pogba are not guaranteed to make it through the season as per rumours.

Pogba's aforementioned social media activity has proved to be a sight to relish for the fans in this miserable period.