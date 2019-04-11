'Pogba is a great player and would be welcome at Real Madrid,' Los Blancos star reveals his admiration amid rumours

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Real Madrid star, Casemiro, heaped praise on Paul Pogba, stating that the French midfielder is world class and would be welcome at Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know..

Paul Pogba has proven himself to be one of the best players in the Premier League since he returned to Manchester United in 2016. Although the midfielder endured a chaotic tenure under Jose Mourinho, Pogba has consistently shown why he is considered world class after the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba has racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for United this season but failed to have an impact against Barcelona as the Blaugrana won for the first time at Old Trafford.

Pogba was one of the key players for France as they lifted the World Cup last year and there is still a couple of years left in his current contract with Manchester United. But there are rumours linking him to a move away from Old Trafford to Spain.

Zinedine Zidane expressed his admiration for Pogba numerous times and the Frenchman himself never hid his desire to play for Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid are a dream club for all," the midfielder had said at a press conference few weeks ago.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points off from fourth placed Tottenham.

The heart of the matter

Los Blancos star, Casemiro, hailed Paul Pogba as one of the best players in the world and claimed that the French midfielder would be welcome at the Spanish capital.

Speaking in an interview, the Brazilian midfielder said,

“He's a world class player at his level can play in any team," Casemiro assured. "If he comes to Madrid he would be warmly welcomed, we know he is a great player.For sure he is currently thinking about his next UCL game, that is type of person he is. We must respect Man Utd also."

What's next?

Manchester United will host West Ham in the Premier League before they travel to face Barcelona in the Nou Camp for the return leg.

