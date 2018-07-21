Why Pogba proved Mourinho needs to build Manchester United around him instead of Sanchez

Manchester United

Paul Pogba scored a stunner in the final to help France lift the World Cup after 20 years in the wilderness. The maestro has been one of the guiding lights in France's run to ultimate glory in Russia.

The World Cup came at the most opportune moment for the midfielder, who had been struggling to hit top form for his club side Manchester United under the management of Jose Mourinho after making the world-record switch from Juventus in Italy to Manchester in England.

Reports of rifts between the two had become the norm in media outlets in England, with many putting a timeframe on how much longer the lanky Frenchman would persist at the club.

Jose Mourinho's susceptibility to make outlandish remarks and tarnish the reputation of players in front of the watching eyes of the world was certainly not helping Pogba's cause and, as a result, his season petered out with United failing to land any silverware last in their campaign.

United had largely looked unstoppable in the first half of the season and were a force to be reckoned with, as both Manchester clubs pulled away at the top of the Premier League. United managed to keep pace with City for the most part before the tumultuous transfer saga of Alexis Sanchez finally came to bear.

From then on, Mourinho struggled to come up with a system that makes both players shine just as much as both players struggled to gel together in the system, raising the question that who should the Portuguese prioritize when making tactical decisions: Pogba or Sanchez?

We take a look at three reasons why the Frenchman has proved it ought to be him:

#3 Pogba was brought it with the purpose of building the team around him, Sanchez wasn't

Pogba returned to United for a then-world record fee of £89 million.

Manchester United won the war over Pogba's signature back in 2016, a war which included the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, to get him to return to Old Trafford, a few years after he was moved on by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Frenchman's desire to prove himself at the club played a huge role in his final decision. Widely hailed as one of the most talented midfielders in world football, Pogba was the player that Jose Mourinho would now look to build the team around. Rightly so.

Pogba did take some time to settle into his rhythm, but he really hit his straps in the season that recently concluded. Pogba was strutting out quality performances in the red of Manchester United before Alexis Sanchez's arrival at the club hampered his performances.

Pogba was brought in with a vision and some purpose that would involve him being the central figure in the dressing room as well as on the pitch. That wasn't the case with Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean was widely understood to be on his way to a reunion with Pep Guardiola before Manchester City pulled the plug at the last moment, allowing Mourinho to swoop in with an offer that not many in the Premier League had the financial muscle to muster up themselves.

Alexis Sanchez was never a part of Mourinho's plans and despite his indisputable talents has proved to be a hindrance in not just Pogba's progress but also the progress of Manchester United.

