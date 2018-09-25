Paul Pogba urges Manchester United to 'attack, attack, attack'

Pogba wants to see United play a much more attacking game of football

What's the news?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has told BBC that he wants Man United to play an attacking brand of football. He has called for attack, attack, attack, from the United side especially at Old Trafford. He told that -

"We are at home, and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack," " "When we play like [that] it's easier for us."

Pogba told this on the back of a frustrating draw at Old Trafford against Wolves where they looked second best for most of the game.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United faced Wolves at the back of three wins on the trot and expectations was that United would make it four in a row against a quality Wolves side. Fred gave the early lead to the home side against the run of play, but since then United were the better side till halftime.

But things changed in the second half and Wolves came out attacking the United box with repeated chances of their own. They finally got their reward through João Moutinho and to be fair United looked the second best side since then.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men had better chances in the second half and could have easily walked away with all three points. Wolves had more shots on target than the home side which was frustrating for the United fans.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United's previous game at Old Trafford was against Spurs who humbled them 0-3 leaving the fans criticising the lack of firepower in attack for the Red Devils. Against Wolves, Romelu Lukaku had one of the worst matches in United colours. He looked tired and never seemed to come out of the box and challenge for the long balls that were being put continuously inside the Wolves penalty area.

Jose Mourinho's side lacked width in the entire game with Antonio Valencia despite making some darting runs forward failed to deliver any threating coss inside the box.

Pogba and Fellaini were the best players on the pitch for United who tried to make things happen, but that was not enough to pull them over the line.

What's next

The frustration is gradually growing at Old Trafford with the team's lack of penetration and flair when playing at home. United have already dropped 8 points in the season and could as well be considered out of the title race this early in the campaign.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United cannot afford to lose any more points else the prospect of finishing top 4 will diminish as well.