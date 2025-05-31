Pohang Steelers vs Gangwon Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Pohang Steelers host Gangwon at the Pohang Steel Yard in the K League 1 on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to three games.

Since their 1-0 loss to Gwangju on May 18, Park Tae-ha's side beat Anyang 2-0 on the road followed by a 3-1 defeat of Daejeon Hana. It marked an upturn in form for them.

With 25 points from 16 games, Pohang are fourth in the K League 1, trailing leaders Jeonbuk by 10 points albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Gangwon are down in ninth place and have accrued four points fewer than Pohang. In their last game, they lost 1-0 to Anyang for their seventh top-flight defeat of the season.

A quickfire double from Matheus Santos in the 22nd and 26th minute gave the visitors a two-goal cushion, but Vitor Gabriel pulled one back for Gangwon midway through the second half. Anyang responded with a third goal in the penultimate minute of normal time.

Pohang Steelers vs Gangwon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 39 clashes between the two sides, with Pohang winning 20 and losing eight.

After winning three games in a row, Pohang have lost their next two clashes with Gangwon: 1-0 in November 2024 and 2-1 in February 2025.

Gangwon were winless in 13 clashes with Pohang before winning their last two; they have never won this fixture thrice in a row.

Pohang are coming off consecutive league wins; they are looking to extend their winning run to three games for the first time this season.

Pohang Steelers vs Gangwon Prediction

Pohang are the form side here, feeling confident of their chances after consecutive wins in the K League 1. Gangwon might play defensively to restrict their hosts but may end up on the losing side again.

Prediction: Pohang 2-1 Gangwon

Pohang Steelers vs Gangwon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pohang

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

