Pohang Steelers vs Gangwon prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2021-22

The K League will be back in action on Friday as Pohang Steelers take on Gangwon for all three points.

The hosts sit fifth in the table and come into this game on the back of a 2-2 stalemate against Daegu last month. They are currently 13 points off the summit.

The visitors sit 10th in the table with 15 points from as many matches. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw to Sewon Bluewings last month.

1. Ulsan (36)

2. Jeju United (26)

3. Jeonbuk Motors (25)

4. Incheon United (24)

5. Pohang Steelers (23)

6. Daegu (18)

7. Seoul (18)

8. Suwon Bluewings (18)

9. Gimcheon Sangmu (17)

10. Gangwon (15)

11. Seongnam (9)

Pohang Steelers vs Gangwon Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other on 22 occasions in the past, with Pohang holding a formidable edge in the fixture with 13 wins to their name. Gangwon have won just four of their ties, with the remaining five ending in draws.

The last time they met each other, it was Pohang who took home all three points.

Pohang Steelers form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Gangwon form guide: D-L-W-W-L

2022/05/29

Daegu 2 - 2 Pohang Steelers

Gangwon 1 - 1 Suwon Bluewings

Incheon United 1 - 0 Seongnam



2022/05/28

Jeonbuk Motors 0 - 2 Jeju United

Seoul 2 - 2 Gimcheon Sangmu

Suwon 1 - 2 Ulsan

Pohang Steelers vs GangwonTeam News

Pohang Steelers

Captain Shin Jin-ho will miss the game due to an injury, while Wanderson is also expected to sit this one out. Park Chan-yong will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the previous outing.

Injuries: Shin Jin-ho, Wanderson

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Park Chan-yong

Gangwon

The visitors have no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Pohang Steelers vs Gangwon Predicted XIs

Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Pyeong-Gook Yun (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Sim Sang-min, Alex Grant, Seung-Wook Park; Lee Soo-bin, Seung-Mo Lee; Jae-Hee Jung, Moses Ogbu, Lee Ho-jae; Lim Sang-hyub

Gangwon (4-2-3-1): Yu Sang Hung, Kim Dae-Yong, Hum Ki Kong, Sueng Ming, Ching Liu, Jung Suen-Yong, Kim Yon-Gung, Lee Ping, Lee Hung Wei, Kim Dong-Yun, Dino Islamovic

Pohang Steelers vs Gangwon Prediction

Historically as well as on recent form, this fixture heavily favors the hosts. Pohang have a strangehold in this fixture and are unbeaten in their last five encounters against Gangwon across competitions. Overall, Pohang have a lot of ground to cover to challenge for the title as they are already 13 points adrift. This game will be vital as the K-League season heads into its final third.

We expect Pohang to clinch the tie.

Prediction: Pohang Steelers 3-1 Gangwon

