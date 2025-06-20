Pohang Steelers vs Jeju SK Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

The South Korean K League 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pohang Steelers and Jeju SK square off at Pohang Steel Yard on Saturday. Tae-Ha Park’s men are unbeaten in their last four home games against Jeju and will be looking to extend this impressive run.
Pohang Steelers failed to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Daegu FC after conceding an 83rd-minute equalizer at the DGB Daegu Bank Park.
This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Gimcheon Sangmu FC on June 14, a result which saw Park’s side’s run of three back-to-back victories in the league come to an end.
Pohang Steelers have picked up 29 points from their 19 league matches so far to sit fifth in the table, level on points with Gimcheon and Ulsan.
On the other hand, Jeju were sent crashing back to earth on Monday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Gwangju at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.
Before that, Hak-Beom Kim’s men were on a run of three back-to-back victories and unbeaten in their last five matches since May’s 2-1 loss against Ulsan.
Jeju have picked up 22 points from their 19 K League 1 matches so far to sit ninth in the standings, level on points with 10th-placed Gangwon FC.
Pohang Steelers vs Jeju SK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 24 wins from the last 62 meetings between the sides, Pohang Steelers boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Jeju have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.
- Pohang Steelers are unbeaten in their most recent four home games against Jeju, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 defeat in October 2022.
- Jeju have won just two of their last 12 away matches across all competitions while losing five and picking up five draws since last November.
Pohang Steelers vs Jeju SK Prediction
Pohang Steelers and Jeju will be looking to return to winning ways here and we expect both sides to give their all at the Pohang Steel Yard.
Park’s men are unbeaten in their last four home games against Jeju and we are backing them to come away with all three points.
Prediction: Pohang Steelers 2-1 Jeju SK
Pohang Steelers vs Jeju SK Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Pohang Steelers to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last eight clashes between the two teams)