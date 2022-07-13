Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Pohang Steelers will host Jeju United in an important K League 1 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are flying high in the division and will come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Seongnam. They sit 10 points off leaders Ulsan.

Jeju sit a place behind their rivals on Saturday. They come into this game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Gimcheon Sangmu.

Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 49 times across all competitions. Pohang have been the better side in this fixture, enjoying a 20-13 lead in wins while 16 games have ended in draws.

The two sides crossed paths earlier this month in league action at the Steelyard Stadium, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Jae-Won Hwang's injury time equalizer helped Jeju earn a point from that game.

Jeju United form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Pohang Steelers form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United Team News

Pohang Steelers

Captain Shin Jin-ho will miss the game due to an injury, while Wanderson is also expected to sit this one out. Park Chan-yong will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the previous outing.

Injuries: Shin Jin-ho, Wanderson

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Park Chan-yong

Jeju United

Huen Kim-Ming will miss the game for the visitors following a ligament injury he picked up in their last game. Apart from that, they have no other injury concerns.

Injuries: Huen Kim-Ming

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United Predicted XIs

Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Pyeong-Gook Yun (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Sim Sang-min, Alex Grant, Seung-Wook Park; Lee Soo-bin, Seung-Mo Lee; Jae-Hee Jung, Moses Ogbu, Lee Ho-jae; Lim Sang-hyub

Jeju United (4-4-2): Mun Kyung-gun (GK), Kim Joo-won, Hong Sung-Wook, Hong Jeong-woon; Keita Suzuki, Bruno Lamas, Jin-Yong Lee, Jae-Won Hwang; Jo Seong-joon, Jin Sun-wook, Dae-Hwain Kim

Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United Prediction

This game remains a tough one to call, with both teams closing to cut the gap at the summit. Pohang enjoys a better record in this fixture and will be looking to capitalize on that.

A victory for the visitors would see them move past Pohang to third in the table. We believe that a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Pohang Steelers 2-2 Jeju United

