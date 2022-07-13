Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Pohang Steelers will host Jeju United in an important K League 1 fixture on Saturday.
The hosts are flying high in the division and will come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Seongnam. They sit 10 points off leaders Ulsan.
Jeju sit a place behind their rivals on Saturday. They come into this game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Gimcheon Sangmu.
Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United Head-to-Head
The two teams have locked horns 49 times across all competitions. Pohang have been the better side in this fixture, enjoying a 20-13 lead in wins while 16 games have ended in draws.
The two sides crossed paths earlier this month in league action at the Steelyard Stadium, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Jae-Won Hwang's injury time equalizer helped Jeju earn a point from that game.
Jeju United form guide: L-W-D-D-W
Pohang Steelers form guide: W-W-L-L-W
Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United Team News
Pohang Steelers
Captain Shin Jin-ho will miss the game due to an injury, while Wanderson is also expected to sit this one out. Park Chan-yong will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the previous outing.
Injuries: Shin Jin-ho, Wanderson
Doubtful: None
Suspension: Park Chan-yong
Jeju United
Huen Kim-Ming will miss the game for the visitors following a ligament injury he picked up in their last game. Apart from that, they have no other injury concerns.
Injuries: Huen Kim-Ming
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United Predicted XIs
Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Pyeong-Gook Yun (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Sim Sang-min, Alex Grant, Seung-Wook Park; Lee Soo-bin, Seung-Mo Lee; Jae-Hee Jung, Moses Ogbu, Lee Ho-jae; Lim Sang-hyub
Jeju United (4-4-2): Mun Kyung-gun (GK), Kim Joo-won, Hong Sung-Wook, Hong Jeong-woon; Keita Suzuki, Bruno Lamas, Jin-Yong Lee, Jae-Won Hwang; Jo Seong-joon, Jin Sun-wook, Dae-Hwain Kim
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Pohang Steelers vs Jeju United Prediction
This game remains a tough one to call, with both teams closing to cut the gap at the summit. Pohang enjoys a better record in this fixture and will be looking to capitalize on that.
A victory for the visitors would see them move past Pohang to third in the table. We believe that a draw is on the cards.
Prediction: Pohang Steelers 2-2 Jeju United