Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Motors will square off in the second leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg last week. Hernandes and Ahn Hyun-Beom scored in either half to guide Jeonbuk to victory.

The winner of this tie will face either Ulsan HD or Ventforet Kofu in the quarterfinal next month.

Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 107 occasions in the past. Pohang Steelers have 39 wins to their name, Jeonbuk Motors were victorious on 44 occasions while 24 games ended in a share of the spoils.

There hasn't been an away victory in any of the last five head-to-head games (four home wins).

Pohang Steelers' last five games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Jeonbuk have won just one of their last seven away games (four losses).

Five of Jeonbuk's last six games in all competitions, including each of the last four have produced at least 11 corner kicks.

Five of the last eight head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Pohang Steelers are unbeaten in their last 12 home games across competitions, winning nine games in this sequence including the last four on the bounce.

Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Pohang Steelers have a two-goal deficit to overcome in this tie and have to start the game quickly if they are to have hopes of progressing to the last eight. Their strong home form will be a source of confidence for their fans and Park Tae-Ha's side will fancy their chances of progression.

Jeonbuk Motors, for their part, ended their five-game winless run in this fixture with their victory last week. Dan Petrescu's side are in the driving seat in this tie but their poor away form could be a source of concern.

Pohang Steelers have won their last four home games on the bounce and are slight favorites to make it five in a row. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Pohang Steelers 1-0 Jeonbuk Motors

Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Motors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pohang Steelers to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks