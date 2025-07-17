Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Pohang Steelers will host Jeonbuk at the Pohang Steel Yard on Saturday in another round of the 2025 K League 1 campaign. The home side have had mixed results in recent games and have fallen behind in the title race as they sit fourth in the table with 32 points from 21 matches.
They were beaten 4-1 by Seoul in their last match, finding themselves a goal down less than 20 minutes into the contest before a red card to Oberdan Alionco at the half-hour mark all but scuppered their chances of a comeback result on the road.
Jeonbuk, on the other hand, are in brilliant form at the moment and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of a first K League 1 title since 2021. They beat Gimcheon 2-1 in their last league outing, featuring a brace from Andrea Compagno, before beating Seoul 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Korean Cup last time out.
The visitors are 10 points clear at the top after 21 matches and will be looking to further strengthen their lead with a win on Saturday.
Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 90th meeting between the two clubs. Pohang have won 31 of those games while Jeonbuk have won three more.
- There have been 24 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.
- The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.
- Jeonbuk have the best offensive and defensive records in the South Korean top flight this term with 36 goals scored and 16 conceded.
- The Steelers are without a clean sheet in their last six matches and have managed just one in their last nine.
Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Prediction
Pohang have won just one of their last four matches after winning their previous three on the trot. They have, however, been solid on home turf of late and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.
Jeonbuk, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games and are undefeated in their last 20. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win this one.
Prediction: Pohang Steelers 1-2 Jeonbuk
Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Jeonbuk to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)