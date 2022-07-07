Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Bluewings prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

The high-flying Pohang Steelers will take on struggling Suwon in a vital K League 1 outing on Sunday.

Pohang come into this game on the back of their second win in a row against lowly Seongnam. They beat their rivals 4-1 in their midweek clash.

The visitors could only muster a draw against Daegu in their midweek tie, which saw them stay in the penultimate spot in the table.

Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Bluewings Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 32 times, with Pohang holding a formidable edge in the fixture with 17 wins. The visitors, however, have won just six of these meetings, with the other matches ending in draws.

Recent form also favors the hosts, who have picked up three wins in their last five.

Suwon Bluewings form guide: D-D-L-W-L.

Pohang Steelers form guide: W-W-D-W-L.

Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Bluewings Team News

Pohang Steelers

Captain Shin Jin-ho will miss the game due to an injury, while Wanderson is also expected to sit this one out. Park Chan-yong will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the previous outing.

Injuries: Shin Jin-ho, Wanderson

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Park Chan-yong

Suwon Bluewings

Midfielder Yo Han-Go and centre-forward Ji-Won Min have been sidelined due to Achilles tendon ruptures and thigh injuries respectively. Midfielder Heun-jin Park will not play due to suspension.

Injured: Yo Han-Go and Ji-Won Min

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Heun-jin Park

Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Bluewings Predicted XIs

Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Pyeong-Gook Yun (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Sim Sang-min, Alex Grant, Seung-Wook Park; Lee Soo-bin, Seung-Mo Lee; Jae-Hee Jung, Moses Ogbu, Lee Ho-jae; Lim Sang-hyub

Suwon Bluewings(4-1-4-1): No Dong-Geon (GK), Choi Sung-Keun, Lee Sang-Min, Sung-yueng Ki, Lee Taeseok, Cho Ji-Hun, Cho Youngwook, Aleksandar Palocevic, Hwang In-beom, Jung Han-Min, Park Dong-jin.

Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Bluewings Prediction

Pohang will undoubtedly fancy their prospects in this fixture given its history and the current momentum they have on their backs. They sit just two-points off second-placed Jeonbuk and five adrift of leaders Ulsan. Every win from now on will be vital as to how much they can cut the gap at the top.

The visitors have to be at their absolute best to salvage anything from this tie.

We expect Pohang to win comprehensively.

Prediction: Pohang Steelers 3-1 Suwon Bluewings

