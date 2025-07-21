Pohang Steelers vs Suwon FC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

The South Korean K League 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pohang Steelers and Suwon FC square off at the Pohang Steel Yard on Tuesday. Kim Eun-Jung’s men are one of just two sides yet to win a league game on the road and will be looking to end this poor run.

Pohang Steelers were condemned to back-to-back league defeats for the first time since February on Saturday as they were beaten 3-2 by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after blowing a two-goal first-half lead.

Tae-Ha Park’s side have failed to win four of their most recent five matches, losing three and picking up one draw, having won the three games preceding this run.

This slump in form has seen Pohang drop into fifth place in the K League 1 table but they could move level on 35 points with third-placed Gimcheon Sangmu with a win on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Suwon FC turned in a resilient team display last Friday when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Gwangju FC on home turf.

Head coach Eun-Jung will hope their spirited display can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form, having failed to win the previous six league matches (4L, 2D).

Suwon have picked up 19 points from their 21 matches so far to sit bottom but one in the K League 1 standings, five points above last-placed Daegu FC.

Pohang Steelers vs Suwon FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Pohang Steelers boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Suwon have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Pohang are unbeaten in their last nine home games against Eun-Jung’s men, picking up six wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in October 2016.

Suwon currently hold the division’s second-worst away record, having picked up just four points from their 10 matches — only Daegu (3) have managed fewer.

Pohang Steelers vs Suwon FC Prediction

While Suwon will look to build on their victory over Gwangju, they take on a Pohang side looking to bounce back in front of their home supporters after a rough patch.

Suwon have struggled for results on the road and we predict Park’s men will do just enough to secure maximum points.

Prediction: Pohang Steelers 3-1 Suwon FC

Pohang Steelers vs Suwon FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pohang to win

Tip 2: First to score - Pohang (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games against Suwon)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

